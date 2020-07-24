Ciara Sings To Her Baby Boy ‘Win Harrison’ After Giving Birth

Ciara wowed her fans and her newborn son when she started singing to him moments after giving birth.

Singer Ciara and her NFL Quarterback hubby Russel Wilson welcomed their 8 lbs, 1 oz bundle of joy, ‘Win Harrison Wilson’ into the world on Friday. In her latest Instagram post, the songstress is heard delivering his first ‘Happy Birthday” song from behind her safety mask as he sleeps soundly on her chest. She adds “Happy Birthday sunshine” before beginning her maternal doting, asking the surrounding doctors if he’s doing ok and telling us she can’t wait to really see his face. Her caption let fans know he’s finally here and lets him know how much he’s already loved—” Happy Birthday WIN!!! Mommy & Daddy Love You! Win Harrison Wilson7.23.2020 8lbs 1 oz.”

Congratulations have been pouring out for both parents, with many noting the clever champion wordplay of their son’s name. Their little one literally can’t lose with such a moniker, but there’s surely ‘no pressure’ given there is no shortage of well wishes. Celebrity moms Gabrielle Union-Wade, Kelly Rowland, Halle Berry, Lala, and widow of the late Black Mamba, Vanessa Bryant, all hopped into Ciara’s comments to help welcome Win. The newest member of the family joins sister Sienna, 3, and older brother Future Zahir Jr., 6, who is Ciara’s first child with rapper Future and Wilson’s stepson.

Ciara opened up about her and Wilson wanting a large family in an ‘Extra’ interview last November. “If you ask Russell, we’re talking eight babies. We’ll just go one day at a time, but I definitely do look forward to having more kids…We got time for that,” she said of their family plans. “Hopefully there will be more kids, for sure, I’m a woman of ambition on a mission, so when the timing is right, of course!” she added.