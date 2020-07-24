Baton Rouge Rapper Bway Yungy Shot And Injured: Reports

Baton Rouge rapper Bway Yungy was reportedly shot and injured.

Details of the shooting incident is still sketchy, but multiple sources confirmed that rising young rapper was among several individuals shot during a shooting incident in East Baton Rouge at approximately 5:30 PM on Friday, July 24. Law enforcement sources say, one victim, believed to be Bway Yungy, was transferred to a local hospital in a private vehicle for non-life-threatening injuries. The other victim’s condition is unknown, and at the time of this reporting, the rapper was still in the hospital.

Fans of Bway Yungy have been reacting on social media.

rising Baton Rouge rapper Bway Yungy & one other was reportedly shot in Baton Rouge this evening. Prayers out to them ??? pic.twitter.com/usgdxeEA0z — Saycheese TV ?? (@SaycheeseDGTL) July 25, 2020

Bway Yungy taking after Yb that lil nigga the truth — Deeoutdat??? (@QmDeeL) July 24, 2020