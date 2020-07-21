Koffee Breaks YouTube Record, “Lockdown” Producer Dane Ray Reacts

Koffee continues to shatter records.

Jamaica’s own homegrown sensation Koffee has left a strong but beautiful stain on the industry with her recent summer anthem “Lockdown.” Well, if Koffee is the potent magic elixir, then 30-year-old producer/artiste Dane Ray is that wonderful mug that just makes the coffee better.

“Lockdown” seems set to propel Dane Ray to the stratosphere of his career by becoming the fastest Jamaican reggae release to reach over 1 million views on Youtube. The happy go lucky love song and colorful visuals directed by Yannick Reid, Habibi, and Koffee, took less than 48 hours to secure 1 million views. The video, which also stars Dane Ray, has now surpassed the 2,322,888 view mark, which has left the producer feeling elated but not surprised.

“I never know the song would bruk no record, but I knew it would be a hit single and for numerous reasons. First, it’s Koffee doing a love song. People never hear her like this before, and so naturally, they’d be curious. Two, it has a natural easy ‘let the good vibes flow’ sound. People always love a song that makes them feel good, and so I knew it would hit,” mentioned Ray.

The producer is widely known for his work with the likes of Popcaan, with whom he made “Numbers Don’t Lie;” Rygin King, whom he blessed with his hit single “Tuff;” and Chronic Law and Quada, who saw him lending his skills to “Wild & Rich,” among other tracks from the two artists.

“I have always been a hot commodity in terms of production, so this (success) is nothing new to me,” recalled Dane Ray about working with the Grammy Kid. During his interview with the Jamaican Gleaner, he mentioned that he sees more international success coming from the “Lockdown.”

“What this Koffee track has done, and is doing for me, is to invite different types of people from different demographics to recognise the talent weh me have on a more global scale,” Dane Ray added.

However, a quick Youtube search should reveal that the name Dane Ray could be more synonymous with works in front of the mic versus behind the controls. The multifaceted entertainer is currently promoting his new single “Ray Gad,” which he is hoping will bolster his presence as an artiste.

While his name has not become a household one in Jamaica just yet, he has enjoyed success in other countries. “I toured as a singer in Spanish countries like Panama and Chile. I did shows in Glasgow, England, and so many other countries with songs like “Top Jockey,” he recalled.

At the rate of which Koffee’s “Lockdown” is increasing, we could see the track landing on Billboard, which would mean greater things for Dane Ray.