Jeezy’s Fiancée Jeanie Mai Put Her Thickness On Display On The Gram

Jeezy’s boo Jeannie Mai is summer body ready.

The Real’s co-host has been drinking her protein shake and hitting her squats. Jeannie Mai took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to showcase what she’s working with, and judging by the comments, her followers are pleased. “If it requires pants or a bra it ain’t happenin today,” she wrote while sharing two photos of herself wearing a denim swimsuit and denim button-down top showing ample cleavage.

Since getting divorced a few years back, Jeanie Mai has been hitting the gym regularly to transform her body. Jeezy is also big on fitness, so the pair regularly workout together to stay in shape. “Yes girl your working the sh*t out a that bathing suit I want to know where you get it from, look at that bodyyy,” one fan wrote in the comments.

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai started dating in the fall of 2018 and have been going strong ever since then. The couple got engaged in April of this year, a little over a year since they started dating. Mai didn’t confirm her relationship with the Atlanta rap legend until August last year when she opened up about how special he is to her on The Real. The couple spends their first Thanksgiving together last year when she gets to meet Jeezy’s extended family, a moment she explained as surreal.