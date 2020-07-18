Tory Lanez Facing Serious Charges, Megan Thee Stallion Traumatized From Shooting

Law enforcement now believes Megan Thee Stallion was attacked as Tory Lanez could potentially be investigated as the next possible suspect in the shooting assault on her.

The weekend fun came to a screeching halt in Hollywood Hills, California, when Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion was reportedly shot in the foot in the wee hours of Sunday morning. The “Savage” rapper was commuting with Canadian singer Tory Lanez after a pool party when their SUV was pulled over. According to reports, police received a report of shots fired outside the Hollywood Hills party, but the details surrounding that night are still coming together.

Firstly, authorities say Meg Thee Stallion told them she had cut her foot on glass that night, but she later revealed in a clarifying statement on social media that she suffered gunshot wounds. Though the shooter remained undisclosed while Tory Lanez was arrested for possession of a concealed weapon that night for a handgun that was allegedly found in the vehicle, a new report suggests that Tory Lanez will be looked into as a possible suspect.

According to TMZ, detectives have launched an investigation for assault with a deadly weapon, which strongly indicates that further charges are underway. The publication reported that a source close to the situation claimed that Tory had allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion as she attempted to exit the SUV after a heated argument. Megan said in her statement that the crime was committed against her with the intention to harm her physically.

The entire ordeal has been questionable, to say the least, as it appears that the story has been ever-changing. Police say they are having a difficult time getting witnesses to cooperate with the investigation. Though Tory Lanez hasn’t officially been named a suspect, sources say he will claim it’s accidental if he is charged.

Story developing.