Khloe Kardashian Reveals Status Of Tristan Thompson’s Relationship On IG Live

Khloe Kardashian shed some light on whether or not she rekindled her relationship with her baby daddy Tristan Thompson.

From internet-breaking cheating scandals to courteous co-parenting, ‘keeping up with’ Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship these days takes ‘true’ dedication. In a Daily Pop interview with E! ‘s Justin Sylvester, Khloe shared that the father of her two-year-old daughter True Thompson has “been so helpful and so amazing during this quarantine” while overtly denying any dating rumors. Adding that the fact “surprises the hell out of [her] too,” the doting mom dished the details on what went down as Tristan stayed with her to help with True during lockdown.

Telling the talk show host that she and Tristan are “getting along,” she spoke about how coming from a “blended family” helped make her keener to the concept of co-parenting. “We’re doing a great job, and I’m really grateful that we’re able to,” Khloe Kardashian said in the interview. “I come from a family that, you know, my stepdad and my dad would play golf once a week together. So, I come from a family that just because people aren’t together doesn’t mean you have to be rude or they’re out of your life. You share children with them.”

Calling him her “partner,” she praised his efforts in helping to look after their baby girl as pandemic constraints have turned everyone’s lives and schedules upside down, even those of celebrities.

It’s a complete turnaround from previous shade and subliminal jabs between the two on the internet, but the media personality insists that it’s all mature moves from now on.

“Tristan and I are in a really good space,” Khloe Kardashian quips. “It’s like, I have to be an adult. Why make it difficult for myself for the rest of my life? I have to deal with him. He’s her dad and he’s a great dad to her. I’m not gonna drag my feet, I’ll make it as good as I can. Because that would be harder on me.”

Quality time during quarantine seems to really help rekindle relationships among reality tv stars. Last week, Love & Hip-Hop Hollywood’s Princess Love canceled her divorce from husband of four years Ray J, who called her a “supermom” in May just months after leaving her “stranded” and heavily pregnant in Las Vegas last November.