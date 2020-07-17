Kanye West Shows New Yeezy Gap Apparel Line in Twitter Teaser

Kanye West is working hard to keep you fresh with some upcoming Yeezy Gap gears.

From presidential candidate to fashion magnate, Kanye West seems determined to conquer it all. The controversial mogul took to Twitter to shift the focus back from his POTUS bid to his budding household brand ‘Yeezy Gap’, sharing a 5-second clip showing fitting for the upcoming apparel line. Announced last month as part of Kanye’s #WestDayEver creative ventures, Kanye and the Gap brand signed a lucrative 10-year deal for a line of “modern, elevated basics” set to debut in 2021.

The hashtag has since been trademarked, meaning that we’ll most likely see it again given Kanye’s notorious marketing tactics. In the meantime, the billionaire hitmaker gave us a glimpse of what’s in the works at his Wyoming ranch.

The teaser shows several striking garments on the floor in a variety of tones as well as a model being outfitted in the bright, sprawling space. The colorful spread ranged from tie-dye to neon, even shimmering gold, but the most intriguing piece by far was probably the next-level Ripsaw EV2 luxury tanker rolling away on its tracks in the background. The assortment of pieces from his impending collection also included belts, puffer jackets, and of course, the ‘edgy’ signature homeless-look holes of the luxury Yeezy line, as seen on the model.

The infusion of elements was part of the overall vision for the partnership, which “welcomes Kanye back to the Gap family as a creative visionary, building on the aesthetic and success of his Yeezy brand,” according to Mark Breitbard, global head of Gap Brand.

While fans wait for the runway-ready debut, they can support the ‘college dropout’ in his presidential aspirations, which are still very much alive. Still somehow convinced that his “#2020VISION” could become a reality, West has made the presidential ballot for November in the state of Oklahoma after spending the $35,000 fee to officially run. Adding to the confusing series of events in this continuing saga, Caitlyn Jenner has since revealed that she texted Kanye West in hopes of becoming the “Good Life” rapper’s running mate.