Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West Deal With Gap Is A Dream Come True

Kanye West partnering with Gap is a dream come true

On Friday, rap mogul and Forbes A-lister Kanye West made some severe moves for what was dubbed the #WestDayEver. First, Yeezy rocked the Twitterverse by resurfacing after an extended four-month hiatus and then proceeded to drop hints on all his upcoming creative ventures throughout the day. He tweeted a few clues—Gap’s signature blue logo rebranded with ‘YZY’ and an editorial photo of a model with block colors and trendy props—before confirming in all caps, “YEEZY AND GAP FORM PARTNERSHIP #WESTDAYEVER.” Focusing on runway-ready couture for the last few years, West is apparently ready to become a household name in fashion and has teamed up with the Gap brand for a 10-year partnership. According to a press release, the line of “modern, elevated basics” for men, women and children at “accessible” prices will be available in 2021, helping the partners to find “new audiences.”

According to CNN, Gap’s stocks surged by 42% following the announcement, an impressive indication that they’re well on their way to the projected $1.3 billion in annual sales by the end of the fifth year, at which time, the contract states, the option exists to renew the deal. Reeling from an “identity crisis” and slowed sales made worse by the pandemic, the famous brand has had to close over three hundred stores in recent years, so this prolific collaboration couldn’t have come at a better time. Inking a deal with the media mainstay and culturally dominant West brand is sound marketing, infusing Gap with a freshness and reach they haven’t boasted in a bit. “At a stroke, even announcing it has transformed Gap from being a rather bland and uninteresting brand into something that finally has a bit of cachet,” added Neil Saunders, managing director at GlobalData Retail. This latest adventure is also a longtime goal for the Chicago rapper and is a ‘homecoming’ in a sense.

Gap has remained high on Yeezy’s radar since his days as a part-time teenage employee, later referencing a work-related incident in lyrics on “Spaceship,” which he dropped a video for on his website yesterday, tweeting “THIS IS WHAT WE DREAMED OF BACK THEN.” “They take me to the back and pat me/ Asking me about some khakis/ But let some Black people walk in/ I bet you they show off their token blackie..” he spits on the College Dropout track. In an interview with Wall Street Journal, he also spoke of wanting to take his brand to the undeniably defining level of being the “the Apple of apparel, [or] the next Gap,” and now it seems his authentic admiration and fortune have come full circle. “We are excited to welcome Kanye back to the Gap family as a creative visionary, building on the aesthetic and success of his Yeezy brand and together defining a next-level retail partnership,” said Mark Breitbard, global head of Gap Brand.

West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, who’s witnessed first hand her husband’s passion for fashion and its transformative effect, took to her Twitter account to share in his memorable moment, “If anyone knows Kanye they know how much the Gap and Yeezy means to him so this partnership is his dream come true! I am so proud of him,” she wrote. “You guys are going to love what they have in store for everyone! From working at the Gap to this partnership is so inspiring #WestDayEver.”

There’s no doubt the “Mercy” rapper’s new merch will rehash the now distinct Adidas patent for an alluring, affordable aesthetic. With a Dr. Dre-produced album on the way, a new animated TV show with Kid Cudi, and the surprise release of his Yeezy Foam Runner, Yeezy is probably having the #westyearever too, making waves with his never-ending, multidimensional evolution.