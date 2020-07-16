Quavo Reveals What He Told Saweetie When He First Slide In Her DMs

Quavo and Saweetie are proving to be #couplegoals, especially as we go through a pandemic.

For singletons, COVID-19 has added an extra challenge when it comes to dating. Quarantine and social distancing make it difficult to meet people in the real world, so many looking for love have had to resort to apps and social media. But if Quavo and Saweetie are anything to go by, that might just be the way to go.

The hip hop couple has been together since around 2018 and are known for appearing in each other’s social media posts, as well as buying expensive gifts for one another. But did their romance begin? On social media itself, the pair confirmed. During an interview with GQ, Quavo shared how he saw the “My Type” rapper on his Instagram Explore page and wanted to know more about the fine woman in the pics.

“So I slid in her DM. I told her, ‘You an icy girl, you need a glacier boy,” in reference to Saweetie’s hit song, “ICY GRL.” It was months before the two met in person (sounding familiar?), but their connection grew over text and then phone calls that lasted for hours. When they finally did meet, their date turned into a bit of a disaster.

After a full day of the Migos member showing the 27-year-old around his hometown, the now couple landed up at Atlanta’s infamous Magic City strip club where a fight broke out, forcing all patrons to leave. But the evening ended well as Saweetie spent the night at his. “And we ain’t look back since,” Quavo said.

The “Need It” rapper has learned his lady quite well in the time since, as he demonstrated at her birthday party earlier this month. Quavo got Saweetie not one, but two, Birkin bags, with the unveiling causing the birthday girl to go into full twerk mode and her man to just shake his head.

Long may they last.