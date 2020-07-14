Yaya Mayweather Deletes Instagram After NBA YoungBoy Posts His New Boo

Yaya Mayweather threw a fit and deletes her Instagram after NBA YoungBoy posted his new boo.

It was only a couple months ago that NBA YoungBoy was calling Floyd Mayweather’s daughter, Iyanna Mayweather, his wife on Instagram. Now he got a new boo, and she isn’t taking it well. Yaya went lights out on Instagram after she picked up immense heat from trolls for posting a video showing just how the rapper ‘manages’ his stress and anger.

The ghosting of the platform was shortlived since she was active again within a matter of days. However, she is once again hitting the delete button after yet another video upload. This time the contents were not distributed by her, but by one Mr. Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, NBA Youngboy’s government name.

To say that the last 6 months have been smooth sailing for Yaya Mayweather would be a blatant lie. She has battled the media on various issues, all involving Youngboy Never Broke Again, of course. However, the attacks against the media are minuscule to the attacks she has waged against NBA Youngboy’s other alleged concubines.

In February, video footage surfaced of Yaya attacking another one of the Baton Rouge rapper’s girlfriends in front of the Westin in Dallas. However, the real low point for the Yaya came in early April when she caught one of her sister-wives in NBA’s crib. The female in question, baby mama Lapattra Lashai Jacobs, was met with a vicious knife attack, from which she is still recovering. Yaya is currently facing close to 100 years in prison for her actions if she’s found guilty.

Sadly, after such a huge sacrifice, she and NBA Youngboy seem to be on an even rockier path than they were before. It could be as a result of the rapper continuously injecting more women and ultimately children into his life; possibly leaving little to no space for Yaya.

Youngboy recently shared a video with his followers, which shows a woman’s toes in his face while they lay in bed. Shortly after the video surfaced, Yaya’s IG profile was nowhere to be found. There is still no official confirmation as to the reason she is no longer on the platform. However, it’s not too farfetched to think it may have had something to do with the video of her heartthrob cuddled up with another.

This could be her way of distancing herself from the seemingly toxic union.