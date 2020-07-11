YG Says Nicki Minaj Hurt His Feelings By Linking With Tekashi 6ix9ine, ‘She Canceled’

YG claims he’s through collaborating with Nicki Minaj and it’s all because of her partnership with Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Nicki Minaj and Tekashi 6ix9ine have formed a powerful pairing. Any track both artistes team up to work on has been a certified record-breaking hit. With “FEFE” and “Trollz” in their catalog, they are a force to be reckoned with. However, fellow rapper YG has decided that he can do without ever featuring Nicki on another one of his songs. He and Nicki, along with Big Sean and 2 Chainz, had all come together to drop his 2018 track “Big Bank”. The track received positive reviews with many citing that Nicki and Big Sean bodied their verses. Following that, Tekashi criticized the track in his true trolling antics nature, which resulted in an online beef with him and YG.

Their feud started a vigilant effort on YG’s part as he attempted to one-up Tekashi 6ix9ine in their on-going battle. He notably used 69’s mugshot as a backdrop visual at his concerts, and he released a diss track aimed at 6ix9ine titled, “Stop Snitchin” making fun of Tekashi for notoriously working with the Feds. Fast-forward to now, when during a recent interview, the LA rapper was asked if he would ever feature Nicki on any future tracks seeing that she and Tekashi have collaborated on numerous hits, let’s just say his answer was a resounding “No”.

Speaking with Bootleg Kev DJ Hed on Real 92.3 radio show, the red-haired rapper was extremely candid. Shaking his head, “No” he stated, “I don’t know, my feelings was hurt. I’m a real street n***a. Canceled huh.” The host responded, “No more Nicki features?” seeking clarification, to which YG added, “Yeah, I’m cool.”

The clip was reshared by a popular blog page, The Shaderoom, and it has received over 2.4 million views. Racking up over 19 thousand comments its safe to say that YG made some pretty serious statements. With the unanimous thought in the comment section being that Nicki is a much better rapper than him. Nicki’s Barbz nation launched an assault highlighting that “The only reason he still make money off big bank is bc we streaming Nicki’s verse,” / “I didn’t know who YG was till him and nicki did a song together..tbh,” / “Everybody keeps saying Nicki gave him his biggest hit big bank! I didn’t even know yg was on big bank lmaooo.”

We’re sure YG did not expect to get ripped to shreds by pretty much everyone in the comments. Even his nemesis Tekashi 6ix9ine took the time to revel in the situation, “Smh Damn Nicki u done messed up big time…..” he hilariously commented under the post.

In the midst of the drama, fans were quick to remind YG that he has been canceled following his breakup with singer Kehlani a few months ago. Do you believe he is justified in his decision to no longer work with Nicki over his beef with Tekashi 6ix9ine, or has he tanked his career?