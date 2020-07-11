Will Smith & Margot Robbie’s Romance Back In Spotlight Amid Jada Pinkett Cheating

Was there more than one affair going on in the Smiths household?

Margot Robbie is now being brought into the fold over an alleged romance with Will Smith while Jada Pinkett-Smith was banging August Alsina. The image of one of Hollywood’s longest-running and most solid couples was rocked at the beginning of the month when August Alsina dropped the bombshell that he had had an affair with Jada Pinkett Smith, while she was still married to Will Smith. During his interview with Angela Lee, the “Nunya” singer stated that he had been utterly in love with the Girls Trip actress and that her husband had given permission for their romance.

“I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership that they’ve spoken on several times and it not involving romanticism,” he said. “He gave me his blessing and I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life and I truly and really, really deeply loved and have a ton of love for her.”

After initially denying the allegations, Jada came clean during an episode of her Red Table Talk in which she sat down with Will and confessed that she and August had indeed had a romantic engagement. “We were over,” Jada said to her husband. “From there, as time went on, I got into a different kind of entanglement with August.”

Will Smith confessed that at the time — which was four and a half years ago — he and Jada had reached a point in their marriage that they wished to separate. “I wasn’t sure I was ever gonna speak to you again,” the Aladdin actor said.

Following the frank discussion, fans began to build a timeline, and Margot Robbie’s name started trending on Twitter as they speculated whether she and Will had had an amorous partnership of their own. The actors have worked together on both Focus, which came out in 2015 and 2016’s Suicide Squad, and have developed a solid friendship.

The first film began shooting in 2013, with the press tour taking place two years later. Those on social media recalled pictures of the two at a cast party in which they seemed very close, leading to rumors that they may have been having an affair. The Australian actress is currently married to British assistant director Tom Ackerley whom she began dating in 2014. The couple tied the knot in 2016.

