Rising Baton Rouge Rapper Lit Yoshi Arrested For July 4th Shooting – Video

Rising rapper Lit Yoshi is currently in police custody.

A video clip showing the Louisiana native in handcuff and taken into custody surfaced on Thursday. Baton Rouge, is widely known for its talented crop of rappers such as Kevin Gates, Webbie, Boosie Badazz, and even 20-year-old NBA Youngboy. Sadly, the city is also known for violence and was listed in the top 5 of the most unsafe cities in the United States, out of a total of 182 cities.

A combination of these two phenomenons has seemingly brought about rappers with a taste for blood, and budding 21-year-old rapper Lit Yoshi’s name has been checkered across that list. According to reports, The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office cuffed the rapper for two separate incidents, one which left kids nursing gunshot wounds.

One incident took place back in April, while another occurred earlier this month. The latest incident took place at an apartment building close to the Greenwell Springs Road Regional Branch Library, Independence Day, Saturday, July 04. Investigators relayed that during the incident, two adults and two young children were struck with bullets. At the time of the report, all victims of the brazen act were expected to make a full recovery.

Lit Yoshi, who is an associate of fellow 24-year-old rapper Fredo Bang, was previously held on December 3 to answer to charges of 4 counts of attempted murder charges laid against him for a drive-by shooting at a convenience store on Highland Rd. As mentioned by WBRZ 2 News, the hit was allegedly carried out against members of NBA Youngboy’s [NBA] gang and Bottom Boy Gorilla (BBG) Gang, with whom the Top Boy Gorilla Gang (TBG) is currently engaged in ongoing beef. According to eye witness reports provided to law enforcement, Edwards used an assault rifle to carry out the vicious 2019 attack.

The rapper, whose real name Mieyoshi Tyree Edwards, was later freed from locked up on December 12, 2019.

He is best known for tracks such as “Again” featuring Fredo Bang, “First Day Out,” “Runtz,” “Straight Facts,” and “Blasting.”