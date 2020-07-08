Wiz Khalifa Drops “Slim Peter” – Listen New Song

Wiz Khalifa drops off “Slim Peter”

We might be facing several nationwide and global crises, but Wiz Khalifa is chillin’. The marijuana-positive rapper has released a new single reflecting on his past and celebrating his hard-earned success. The song, titled “Slim Peter” after Peter Griffin on Family Guy, is produced by Statik Selektah and features a jazzy, laid back melody. Expressing his satisfaction with how far he has come, Wiz raps, “This is exactly where I’m supposed to be/Hella weed, nothing but real ones close to me.”

The track also takes the listener on a journey through Wiz’s tumultuous past when he reflects on where he came from, saying, “Grew up like Boyz n the Hood, sh*t wasn’t all good/And now my mom got a crib, the backyard is all wood.”

Khalifa spent his early childhood years as a military brat, living in several countries before settling in Pittsburgh with his mother. His lyrics indicate that his teenage years may have included some difficult circumstances, but he ultimately managed to use his musical abilities to pull himself out of a troublesome lifestyle and provide for his family.

“Slim Peter” comes only three months after Wiz’s EP, The Saga of Wiz Khalifa, dropped six tracks for fans to enjoy. The project included features from Megan Thee Stallion, Tyga, Quavo, and Logic, and proved that Wiz is still hard at work in the studio even after reaching a point in his career where he has nothing left to prove. Khalifa is also set to help launch a new concert series, titled Genius Live, debuting this Thursday, July 9th. The platform allows fans to interact with live performances in an unprecedented way, even providing options to vote on what makes the setlist or pay for a personalized shoutout from the artist. Fans can catch the performance at live.genius.com.