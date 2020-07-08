Halsey Immortalized Juice WRLD With New Hand Tattoo

Halsey now has a daily reminder of Juice WRLD.

Juice WRLD’s death shocked the world when he passed away last December. The “Lucid Dreams” rapper was only 21-years-old when he suffered an accidental overdose on December 8th, 2019, at the Midway International Airport in Chicago. Juice and his team had been traveling from Los Angeles in his private jet and landed in the Illinois capital in the early morning hours. Upon their arrival, federal authorities were waiting for the plane after being tipped off about illegal contraband onboard.

Out of fear that officers would discover the three handguns, 70 pounds of marijuana, and dozens of Percocet pills, Juice WRLD consumed the pills and began to convulse. The seizure resulted in his death.

In the seven months since his passing, several tracks featuring Javad Higgins have been released by the likes of Eminem, G Herbo, YNW Melly, and others. Now, Juice’s team is getting ready to release the rapper’s first posthumous album (and his third overall) on July 10th after it was discovered that he has more than 2,000 unreleased songs.

The lead single from the album is the Halsey collaboration, “Life’s A Mess,” and the female singer has now revealed how important that partnership was to her in the form of the song’s title tattooed on her hand. Alongside the phrase is the number 999, which was significant to Juice. In her caption, Halsey described the late artist as “a beautiful soul who believed in spreading love and creating a community for people to feel less alone.”

Juice’s album, Legends Never Die, is out on Friday.