50 Cent Clowns T.I. For “Crime Stoppers” Video And TIP Respond

50 Cent is clowning T.I. over this infamous “Crime Stoppers” video.

Doesn’t seems like 50 Cent and T.I. Verzuz battle is going to happen anytime soon. T.I. got the internet hyped earlier this week when he laid down a challenge for 50 Cent on his birthday, inviting him to go head-to-head and hit-for-hit in a Verzuz battle. He doubled down on the invite by calling Kevin Hart, who happens to share a birthday with Fifty and imploring him to convince Fif to accept the challenge. Tip even tagged Verzuz creators, Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, hoping they would be on board with the idea.

50 Cent vaguely responded to news of the challenge, posting a headline about T.I.’s offer to his Instagram with the caption, “yo somebody passed T.I. the weed they gave smokey in Friday. LOL.”

Since T.I. didn’t back down after the first slight, Fif has now come back with a level of pettiness only he can accomplish, posting an old video of T.I. on his Instagram showing the Atlanta native asking community members to call a police tip line to help put criminals behind bars. When the clip ends, the video cuts to G-Unit’s song, “You So Tough,” with the lyrics, “Ooooh wee, don’t talk to me, you talk to him, you talkin’ to them”.

Fifty captioned the post, “Why you make me do this N***a @michaelblackson voice. This the first song I’m a play you so Tuff T.O.S.”. T.I. was quick to respond with a clapback on his own I.G. page, writing, “I’ll take this as an acceptance of this catalog challenge. YEEESSSSSIR-SKI!!”

Referencing the video, he explained, “As far as the clip goes…it’s cute… old, outdated, & in poor taste (much like your catalog @50cent) …however I prefer FACTS!! AND THE FACT REMAINS…I HAVE NEVER GIVEN ANY INFORMATION TO ANY FORM OF LAW ENFORCEMENT AT ANYTIME IN LIFE TO GET ANYBODY ANY TIME FOR ANY CRIME!! Supreme told me to ask @50cent if he can say the same???”

While all Verzuz battles up until this point have been friendly competition with artists mostly praising their opponents throughout, this might be the first event to feature some actual animosity if this back-and-forth shade continues. Anyone who remembers the Kanye West vs 50 Cent album faceoff knows what a sore loser Fifty can be, so it will be interesting to see if he is truly willing to accept this challenge.