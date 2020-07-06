Joe Budden Rips Tekashi 6ix9ine & DJ Akademiks For Faking Numbers

Joe Budden says Tekashi 6ix9ine is faking numbers with the help of DJ Akademiks.

The number of folks in Tekashi 6ix9ine and DJ Akademiks’ corner is getting fewer by the day. Last week, DJ Akademiks found himself making an enemy of Freddie Gibbs as the two got caught up in a beef about relevance. Freddie has been solidly pumping out albums for the last three years and decided to take a shot at the guy whose label he signed to back in the day — Jeezy. Despite saying when he left that there was no beef between him and the “MLK BLVD” rapper, Freddie stated on The Bootleg Kev Podcast, “Young Jeezy is musically irrelevant, let’s be real dawg, did you listen to his last album or f***in didn’t? He’s a legend but right now, you’re irrelevant.”

The remarks resulted in Akademiks going on an Instagram rant in which he accused the “1985” rapper for being irrelevant himself. “Relevancy means is your music actually doing anything, and to be honest, other than the few people who f*** with Freddie Gibbs, what relevancy does he have?” the Everyday Struggle host said.

Now, Ak’s former colleague, Joe Budden, is weighing in on the infamous “relevancy” debate, and he is not on Akademik’s side when it comes to relevance being equated to the number of records sold. “I don’t respect the numbers game coming from Ak because he’s besties with a n**** that fakes numbers,” Joe said on his podcast in reference to 6ix9ine.

“You more than anybody should know about faking numbers. You taught me about n****s faking numbers!” Joe’s lashing of Tekashi comes as YouTube confirmed that his track with Nicki Minaj, “TROLLZ,” did not, in fact, break a 24-hour record as the rainbow-haired rapper has claimed.