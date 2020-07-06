Dr. Dre’s Daughter Truly Young Serves Body In Bikini, Stan Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey has Dr. Dre’s daughter, Truly Young, in her corner.

Lana Del Rey faces a lot of backlash recently over remarks that placed her in the bad books of many female artists and their fans. In an Instagram post that was seemingly about feminism, the “Summertime Sadness” singer accused the like of Doja Cat, Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Kehlani, Nicki Minaj, and Beyoncé of earning number one singles by dressing overly sexy and foregoing clothes. While the post may have been written as a means to contrast her emotional, melancholic music to theirs, social media couldn’t help notice that the artists she mentioned were all women of color, winning her no favors.

But, as citizens of the US watched fireworks and roasted hotdogs this past weekend to celebrate America’s birthday, one woman of color proudly declared her support for Lana. Dr. Dre’s daughter, Truly Young, soaked up the summertime sunshine in a black and white leopard print bikini and posted a photo of herself on Insta for her 120,000 followers.

The caption of the sizzling pic stated, “Lana Del Rey’s national anthem is the only one I’m acknowledging from now on.” The track that the 19-year-old is referring to was released in 2012 as part of Lana’s Born to Die album and features the lyrics, “Tell me I’m your national anthem / Red, white, blue is in the sky / Summer’s in the air and, baby, heaven’s in your eyes.” The music video depicts the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, played by ASAP Rocky, while Lana portrays the role of his wife, Jackie.