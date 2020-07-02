21 Savage Launches Online Financial Literacy Program For Kids In Quarantine

21 Savage will be helping kids learn money management during quarantine.

During the global pandemic, we’ve seen celebs called out or canceled for their silence, absence, or tone-deaf gestures. British born rapper 21 Savage is making sure he never tows that line, thanks to a new venture already receiving praise from both the streets and social media. Almost three years since his last studio effort “Issa Album,” which featured the hit single “Bank Account,” Savage has taken that theme and is providing a practical way to help people cope.

The Bank Account at Home Financial Literacy Program is an updated version of his 2018 undertaking, the Bank Account Financial Literacy Program, seizing the opportunity of stay-at-home orders to focus on the importance of financial literacy. Following his own deportation saga, he knows all too well what it’s like feeling stuck on the wrong end of complex systems and wants to inspire confidence around the taboo topics of income and personal finance.

Extending this excellent offering to online users, the Atlanta rapper is doing his part to ensure future generations have ‘a lot’ of education and empowerment to better manage their money. “I started my Bank Account financial literacy program in 2018 to help the youth with money management. Now that times are hard as ever during this pandemic and so many families are affected across the country, I feel it’s more important than ever to give our next generation of leaders the tools to succeed in life,” he added in a video statement.

“Bank Account at Home” sees 21 Savage teaming up with community engagement company EVERFI, banking company Chime, and Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to provide free WiFi and tablets for some of the city’s most deserving students. The “rockstar” rapper also made a $25,000 donation to Atlanta’s #ATLStrong COVID-19 relief fund. “During these uncertain times of economic hardship, Savage feels that financial literacy is more important than ever and should be made available for free to the next generation to empower them to succeed with the right tools on their journey,” read a press release on the launch. Kids from kindergarten age to twelfth grade, as well as their families, can now access money management basics while stuck at home, learning how money is made, spent, and saved.

According to Chime’s website on the targets for each age group, elementary school students will learn the basic concepts of money management, middle school students will find out more about how to start planning their financial future and high school students will explore different lessons around budgeting and entrepreneurship.