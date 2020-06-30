Tr3way Members Tekashi 6ix9ine Helped Put Away Could Be Free After Trump’s Firing Of US Attorney

Trump’s latest controversial firing could put Tekashi 6ix9ine in danger if Tr3way members gets released from prison.

Tekashi 6ix9ine could be looking to beef up his security to counter the effects of a decision made by one of the most powerful men in America, The 45th President, Donald Trump. While Trump has not waged a full-blown attack against the rapper, he has done something that may as well be classified as such. Sometime this month, United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman was sacked by Donald Trump’s Attorney General William Barr, the New York Times reported. While not publicly stated, many believe that Trump instigated the decision for Berman to get fired because he had dirt on former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, someone in Trump’s family or Trump himself.

You might be asking where does the rainbow-colored hair rapper fits in all of this? It is known the world over that Tekashi 6ix9ine helped to sink his former Tr3yways[Nine Trey Bloods] crew by providing damning testimony that revealed hits against rivals, along with the group’s structure and mode of operation.

Berman was the man who helped to put the likes of Kifano “Shotti” Jordan, Jensel “Ish” Butler, and Anthony Ellison behind bars. He was also the judge in charge of denying their early release because of COVID-19 health concerns, meanwhile, approving a concurrent request from Tekashi 6ix9ine.

With a new man at the helm, the three men currently behind bars have all drafted new petitions to Judge Paul Engelmayer seeking compassionate release. The judge has not yet made a ruling on the petitions.

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been steadily counting down the days until he is freed from house arrest. While being confined to a house doesn’t seem to have affected his ability to drop bangers, it should be a relief to be able to practice his craft without state restrictions.

However, if Engelmayer does grant the early release of the convicted gangsters, Tekashi 6ix9ine could have a real threat on his hands. Although, it could also be that the prison system has reformed the hardened criminals, and they won’t be looking to wage an attack against the hitmaker.