Nicki Minaj Barbz Canceled Tory Lanez For Liking Tweet Praising Cardi B

Tory Lanez is getting canceled by Nicki Minaj Barbz after what seems like a honest mistake involving a tweet about Cardi B.

Tory Lanez has some apologizing to do after getting on the wrong side of Nicki Minaj. The tale of Nicki’s single with Tekashi 6ix9ine, “TROLLZ,” has had drama written all over it from the start. First, there were controversies that Nicki is working with Tekashi after he snitched on his former gang members and lost the respect of most in the music industry.

Then came the single’s rocketing rise to the top of the Billboard Hot 100, marking 6ix9ine’s first number one single and Nicki’s second. The next chapter in the song’s story has been just as dramatic as the track went from first place to 32nd in just a week! The drop is one of the biggest in chart history.

With Tekashi 6ix9ine being public enemy number one at the moment, and his gloating about the song’s success being off-putting to many, the song’s fast fall from grace was always going to be fodder for talk and memes. One comment stated that Cardi B, Nicki’s nemesis, would never have found herself in such a position. The tweet received a like from Tory Lanez.

Oohh I thought I heard a nigga with no hairline said some about the Queen of Rap ? pic.twitter.com/CbwiEVpWM1 — ChunLeon (@LeonApp) June 30, 2020

@NICKIMINAJ is my favorite female rapper..I don’t know what y’all are trying to do this morning ..I made a honest mistake on a touch screen phone . Anytime I’ve had an issue, y’all know me for being vocal . I wouldn’t go like a random tweet nor use my platform to insult the queen — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) June 30, 2020

While it is possible that, like many, Tory was just scrolling through his timeline and clicked something that made him laugh, Nicki’s fans, the Barbz, didn’t find his actions at all amusing and went after the “Who Needs Love” rapper. “Oohh I thought I heard a n**** with no hairline said some about the Queen of Rap,” one wrote. With the Barbz hot on his neck, Tory sought to clarify his actions. “NICKI MINAJ is my favorite female rapper.. I don’t know what y’all are trying to do this morning .. I made a honest mistake on a touch screen phone,” he wrote. “Anytime I’ve had an issue, y’all know me for being vocal. I wouldn’t go like a random tweet nor use my platform to insult the queen.”

Tory Lanez should have learned from Trippie Redd this past week not to get on the bad side of the Barbz. Let’s hope they’ll spare him.

And to think my blunt was about to be so peaceful this morning ????? ?? — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) June 30, 2020

nicki minaj looking up what a tory lanez is pic.twitter.com/gLCauNEgNo — matthew ??? (@fentyfagmatthew) June 30, 2020

Anyways. He backtracking cause he got caught and the barbs were ripping that ass up. pic.twitter.com/9c9HS8W48l — PromoMinaj (@promominaj_) June 30, 2020

First it was Drake then it was Dream Doll, now it’s Nicki Minaj, every time you in the news it’s cus you getting at a female…. where is your music? @torylanez — QUEEN BXTCH (@QBxck) June 30, 2020

So i’m supposed to undo the hex I already put on you? I’m sorry it’s too late yo hairline not gon grow back for at least another 3 years just a heads up — baby (@allthisfendi) June 30, 2020