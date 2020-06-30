Freddie Giggs Destroys DJ Akademiks On Twitter, Claims AK & Tekashi69 Are In Relationship

Rapper Freddie Gibbs is currently on Twitter destroying DJ Akademiks including some accusations of AK and Tekashi69 being in a relationship.

DJ Akademiks is becoming a bit of a martyr when it comes to hip hop beef. The host of Everyday Struggle has found himself embroiled in yet another feud with an artist who actually has no grudge against him personally. A few days ago, Freddie Gibbs made a comment about the current relevance of Jeezy. Although huge in the ‘90s and early 2000s, the “Put On” rapper is perhaps better known these days for his relationship with Jeannie Mai of The Real. Gibbs said as much during his discussion on The Bootleg Kev Podcast, stating, “Young Jeezy is musically irrelevant, let’s be real dawg, did you listen to his last album or f***in didn’t? He’s a legend but right now, you’re irrelevant.”

Although his name was never mentioned, Akademiks, being the journalist he is, decided to weigh in. “If Jeezy is irrelevant, Freddie Gibbs, you are absolutely irrelevant as well,” he said on his show. “Relevancy means is your music actually doing anything, and to be honest, other than the few people who f*** with Freddie Gibbs, what relevancy does he have?” The beef quickly turned personal, with the “Something to Rap About” artist alleging that Ak pays for sex, and Akademiks calling on Gibbs to prove how much he earns with his tax returns.

Sooooo @FreddieGibbs Ain’t Relevant & Only A “Few People” F*ck Wit Em Huh? ???? How Did Y’all Let @Akademiks Get Famous Bro ??? pic.twitter.com/RqZvkO3uZP — DJ First Class™ ? (@1DJFirstClass) June 29, 2020

It is the second bit of beef that DJ Akademiks has engaged in this week. Over the weekend, the 29-year-old put Meek Mill on blast, saying the “Otherside of America” rapper is only prepared to fight those weaker than himself but would never go up against anyone tough. Their resentment of each other is courtesy of Meek’s own drama with Tekashi 6ix9ine and Ak being a close friend of the “TROLLZ” rapper.

I’ll give a bad bitch 5k if they admit to sleeping with @Akademiks — Skinny Suge (@FreddieGibbs) June 30, 2020

Bitch u built like a teletubby. https://t.co/0Tn0OCacZm — Skinny Suge (@FreddieGibbs) June 30, 2020

And Imma squeeze yo titties on camera. https://t.co/5RLl1MOqp6 — Skinny Suge (@FreddieGibbs) June 30, 2020

Words from a man that sucks penis. https://t.co/za5PB9hQdn — Skinny Suge (@FreddieGibbs) June 30, 2020

Freddie Gibbs vows to continue to torture DJ Akademiks until he quits his job. This means that we will be in for a long ride because AK not quiting his job as a blogger and commentator in hip hop.