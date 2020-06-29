DJ Akademiks Dropped Major Info On Drake’s 6th Studio Album, Project Dropping This Summer

It sounds like Drake is teaming up with YouTube for a webisode special to launch his 6th studio album.

Drake has been teasing his impending full-length studio album for a very long time now, but as a result of the pandemic, it was delayed like everything else. Unlike most other artists, though, Drake released an EP to hold fans over in the meantime. “Dark Lane Demo Tapes” was released on May 1st and topped multiple Billboard charts and marked Drake’s tenth Top 10 project on the coveted tally. It was also the record that granted him the shared title of most Top 10 entries on the Billboard Hot 100, tying with Madonna for 38 songs. All fourteen tracks for the mixtape also charted on the Billboard Hot 100 while the project peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Drake is now set to take the Top 10 record for himself as new information leaked to the press suggests that he is only days away from the inauguration to roll out his new album. Rumors have it that Drake is working on a new deal with YouTube to premiere multiple intimate concerts from The Embassy leading up to his album release. While the information remains unconfirmed, it was DJ Akademiks who was the bearer of the exciting news when he took to Instagram to post a detailed note of what’s to come.

To commemorate and launch his sixth studio album, Drake will reportedly be working with YouTube to publish six sets of performance and sit-down videos this summer. The idea is to debut a thirty-minute pre-recorded set of Drake performing the songs from his previous albums each week. Then following each episode, which is expected to be every Thursday, the rapper will spill some tea on the new album in a fifteen-minute interview setting.

This will take place over the course of a six-week period, according to DJ Akademiks’ source who says they “Have a plug at one of YouTube’s divisions.” According to the message posted by Akademiks, “SiriusXFM and Pandora are currently finalizing a deal with YouTube specifically for Drake’s 6th Studio Album rollout.” The source says the first episode will likely air on YouTube next Thursday, July 2nd, before wrapping up in August when the album will finally be released.

Neither Drake nor his team have denied nor confirmed the new information. Meanwhile, fans are already going berzerk over the likelihood of seeing Drake perform a new set every week before discussing his new album in a live segment of the show.

He is the 6 God after all, so it comes as no surprise that his sixth studio album will be something special. Logistics are still being worked out, according to reports, but if all goes well, we should have an announcement from Drake soon. Will you be tuning in to see Drizzy perform in an intimate YouTube concert?