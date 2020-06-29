A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & Ella Bands Welcomes Their Second Child

Congratulations are in order for A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Ella Bands.

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s girlfriend Ella Bands gave birth this weekend to the couple’s second child. The couple announced the pregnancy in January, along with a photo of the expectant mom flaunting her growing baby belly in a long peach dress while on vacation to celebrate her birthday. Now, their baby has arrived, and it’s a BOY! “Welcome home baby A. He was born 6/27/20 4:52 AM. 8 pounds 15oz,” the proud mama wrote on her Insta. A Boogie also posted a pic filled with blue and white balloons, giving no doubt as to the newborn’s sex. The birth has made a big sister of the couple’s first child, Melody Valentine Dubose. Her middle name was inspired by the fact that the 3-year-old was born on February 14th, 2017.

Although the couple has just had their second child, they almost didn’t reach that point. The pair underwent a cheating scandal last April that resulted in the “Bleed” rapper issuing a public apology to his baby mama. “I f***ed like crazy with you and regret every little mistake,” he wrote on social media. “Even when it made me open my eyes and I realise what really matters to me.” It seems to have done the trick as the couple reconciled and now have a family of four.

A Boogie also has a second reason to celebrate as the deluxe version of his third studio album came out ten days ago. Artist 2.0 was originally released in February and debuted at number two on the Billboard Hot 100. The deluxe version includes three new songs, as well as an appearance from Melody.

