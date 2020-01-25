A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s GF Ella Bands Pregnant With Second Child

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is going to be a dad for a second time.

Young rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is already a father to him, and his girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter Melody Valentine Dubose, but the rapper revealed that he has another bundle of joy on the way. A-Boogie took a quick video if Ella, who is popularly known on social media as Ella Bands standing in the mirror, adjusting her hair. In the clip that is circulating online, Ella has a proudly conspicuous baby bump that looks well over the first trimester.

The hip hop couple is currently on a tropical getaway celebrating Ella’s 25th birthday, which was on Thursday. In the video that A-Boogie captured of his longtime girlfriend, she is wearing a casual red and white patterned dress and a very long blonde wig. Ella also posted a photo sitting in a hammock type swing chair wearing a bathing suit. Fans have observed that she definitely looks to be carrying the couple’s second child.

Early last year, Ella Bands accuses A-Boogie of cheating on her and trying to flip the switch and use her daughter while at it. The rapper apologized profusely before the couple rekindled. “Smh you really need to lose what you have to love and appreciate what you have. I hate being the type who regrets things, but I fucked like crazy with you and regret every little mistake, even when it made me open my eyes and I realize what really matters to me, ” A- Boogie said at the time.

It looks like they have since resolved their issues and are happy to be welcoming a new addition to their growing family.

Congratulations are in order for A-Boogie and his girlfriend Ella on their new bundle of joy.