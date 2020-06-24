Meek Mill & Trey Songz Beefing On The Gram After Trey Challenge Meek

Meek Mill and Trey Songz are beefing on Instagram.

The Philly rapper was offended when Trey Songz told him to donate a stack of cash he posed with in a photo on his Instagram. Not only did Meek Mill clapped back at Trey Songz saying he donated over a million dollars this year, but he also provides receipts and noted that he helped raised over $50 million for reform. “Ain’t no such thing as being real with people that’s tryna use you!” Meek wrote in the caption to which Trigga left a comment saying, “Take some of them bands and accept the #feedyourcitychallenge.”

Meek Mill quickly responded saying, “200k to Philadelphia schools … my phantom for less fortunate 400k …. and help raised 50 mill for reform @treysongz dont try me like that!” Trey Songz responded asking him if her felt attacked. “[Meek Mill] what you feel attacked? I know what you doing for your community that’s why I challenged you. I’, at everybody to do they part and more, you included. Ima try whoever bout what I’m on right now. Feel how you feel.”

“So @meekmill apparently felt a way bout me challenging him to the #feedyourcitychallenge. He felt the need to tell me what he’s already done, hopefully not realizing I tapped on him because of how much I know he’s already doing for his community. That’s great you donated fam, that’s great you helping prison reform, that’s great you gave ya phantom. I’m simply trying to bring us together to further help our communities. You offended? Lol you got it!” Trey wrote in a new post on IG.

Meek Mill also responded to that post saying, “Nah I didn’t don’t try to put me on the spot wit that sideways shit that’s not even no money like 4 racks … other artist telling artist to donate is dumb just handle ya business! Don’t try to put me on the spot .. this behavior kinda of new artist don’t speaking on my money … coulda kept this in the comments bro I just ain’t feel your comment no big deal.”

Fans have been reacting to the back and forth between Meek Mill and Trey Songz with mixed reactions. “@meekmill All the positive you done is why he challenged you,” one fan wrote. “Because he knew u was about the movement. You could of accepted and challenge someone else and it could of been a domino effect of unity for our people from people who influence so many with their fame.”

Another fan added, “ok so get on his level or keep doing you [Trey Songz]. But don’t try to make it seem like he [Meek Mill] hasn’t done anything by calling him out publicly. Call out your other homies who don’t PUBLICLY help their communities. Or the ones that DONT EVEN help their own communities. Calling out someone who’s doing more than you for their own makes you look like you just trynna pick and choose.

pick and choose the ones that aren’t doing sh*t.”