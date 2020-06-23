J. Prince Calls NBA YoungBoy “Dumb Boy” In Blistering Response

J. Prince referred to NBA YoungBoy as “Dumb Boy” while telling him that he’s too dumb to understand that Texas is his business.

Music executive J. Prince is washing his hands clean of rapper NBA Youngboy after the Baton Rouge hitmaker told the Rap-A-Lot head honcho to mind his own business. Prince has now let it be known that anything that happens in Texas is his business. The debacle between the Youngboy and the OG got underway after the music executive’s decision to use a public medium to inform NBA Youngboy that he had the keys to his cars along with other items that were jacked from his Houston, Texas crib only days before.

Younboy expressed a mixture of anger and disappointment as he dragged Prince for what seemed like a clout gathering move. He insisted that there were more than enough ways to contact him without taking things to “the internet.”

Prince is now slowly showing his claws as he ascertains that Youngboy, who he dubbed as “Dumb Boy,” mistook his “kindness for weakness.”

“Acting like you and your brother wasn’t down with me and letting it be known that you was Mob Ties,” the 55-year-old explained, showing just how strong their family ties run. He continued to slew the young rapper in his usually cool, somber tone, “You seem to be dumber than a box of rocks or you despise wisdom. What you should be mad about is the lie you’re living and the weak-a*s security being sleep in front of your house.”

Just in case NBA Youngboy was not clear on the status of their relationship, J Prince proceeded to clarify. “You not a friend or an enemy today. Let’s keep it that way no matter how hot it gets in Texas. By the way, I’m minding my business. You just too dumb to know Texas is my business and I will give you whatever you ask for. Good or bad,” said the man who always has his ears to the streets.

It seems Youngboy could be left out in the cold and without protection if anything else happens to him in Texas.

Prince has been labeled as one of the key figures in the rise of Southern gangster rap, bringing the likes of Geto Boys, Z-Ro, Devin the Dude, and Pimp C to the forefront.