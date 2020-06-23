Doja Cat & Megan Thee Stallion Homage Nicki Minaj After Second Billboard No. 1 Song

Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion sends Nicki Minaj some love after she got her second Billboard number one single in a matter of weeks.

Doja Cat dropped into her IG Live on Monday to congratulate Nicki Minaj on her second Billboard #1 of 2020. The “Chun Li” rapper has had a record-breaking year of wins, the payoff after hours of hard work. Her collaboration ‘Trollz’ has had the best selling debut week out of every song this year. Nicki has also become the first female rapper since Lauryn Hill to debut at #1 and has surpassed Elvis Presley as the third act to have the most Billboard Hot 100 entries.

She’s also the only female artist with more than one song charting in the top 10 this week of the Hot 100 with “Trollz” and “Say So” sitting pretty at #1 and #5 respectively. It’s only Tuesday, but the Barbs and their ‘generous Queen’ have seen massive success that may even double in the coming days.

The ‘Juicy’ singer shared details of some upcoming projects on her Instagram Live, telling fans she has new music coming “very soon”. She also cleared the air on the situation with her leaked video for “Like That”, indicating that the official video is still in the works to be premiered soon too. She then took a minute to send some love to her fellow collaborator for her achievements so far in 2020.

“Congratulations to Nicki Minaj on her #1,” she said as the dollar bill emojis rained down on the screen. “Her second #1 of…two # 1’s in one year. Holy s***. Fantastic ****ing work. Beautiful. I’m down to just keep making more music. We gotta keep making music.” Doja’s also doing pretty well herself as another project of hers, “Boss Bitch,” has been certified Gold in the US. The colorful video to the club banger, her contribution to the soundtrack of the Harley Quinn movie, Birds of Prey, has currently racked up nearly 150 million views on YouTube.

Megan Thee Stallion also showed some ‘hot girl’ love to the Young Money rapper. She left a series of congratulatory emoji’s under the singer’s post, praising Mrs. Petty for her historic feat.