Snoop Dogg’s Son Cordell Broadus Ditch Dress & Makeup Drops New Song “Bron & Bronny”

Snoop Dogg and his son Cordell Broadus released a new song just in time for Father’s Day.

The 23-year-old son of Snoop Dogg, who quit college league football and started modeling, has now turned to music. Cordell, who goes by the rap moniker Corde77, now appears to be following in his father’s footsteps with music. A video that Cordell Broadus posted on Instagram yesterday (Jun 18) showing him in the studio vibing to his new song with the legendary Snoop Dogg has been making the rounds online. The track called “Bron & Bronny” is a laid back slow hip-hop jam that fits right into Snoop’s usual regime.

“Blame it on my mom all the Crippin I see/Blame it on my grandfather hustling me/Blame it my Daddy I can’t walk in peace,” Corde77 raps on the track.

Alongside the preview of the song, the model turn rapper wrote, “With Father’s Day around the corner, I decided 2 drop something special ‘Bron & Bronny’ ft @SnoopDogg hit the link in my bio. A lot of new music on the way from me & @realqueensound tune in! S/o @kingjames @bronny.” Of course, the shout out at the end of the caption was to pay homage to iconic basketball player Lebron James and his son Bronny James who together are the song title’s namesake.

In the video that Cordell shared of him listening to the new song, he is really stunting like his daddy as he raps along with the lyrics while smoking on a blunt. Snoop Dogg’s vocals can also be heard in the adlibs of the snippet. The 2-minute and 14-second track, which was produced by Real Queen Sound, is currently available to stream on Spotify.

Check out “Bron & Bronny” by Corde77 featuring Snoop Dogg. According to the 23-year-old rapper, it’s the first of many tracks to come.