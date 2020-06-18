NBA YoungBoy Already Moved On From Yaya Mayweather, Share Raunchy Video Of New Boo

NBA YoungBoy is already moving on from Yaya Mayweather.

Everyone though the Louisiana artist and Yaya Mayweather were a thing, but it seems as though NBA YoungBoy may have moved on. At least according to social media. “#nbayoungboy and his new girlfriend out here living their best life,” DJ Akademiks posted on the clip of the “Trillionaire” rapper standing shirtless behind a mystery woman. “Boy, just match my loyalty. Swear you won’t give up on me, boy. Just need some loyalty,” sang the song in the background, fuelling the belief that these are not just two friends hanging out.

The video comes as many believed that YoungBoy was in a serious relationship with the daughter of boxing legend Floyd Mayweather. But perhaps recent incidents had come between the pair — including Yaya stabbing NBA YoungBoy’s baby mama.

LaPattra Jacobs was the victim of Yaya’s rage when the 20-year-old found her at YoungBoy’s Houston home late one night in April. Following a verbal argument, things turned violent as Yaya stabbed her with a pair of kitchen knives on both her arms, leading to emergency surgery and paralyzation in at least one of them. While Yaya faces trial in August for a possible 99 years behind bars, it seems YoungBoy has moved on.

The Baton Rouge native also revealed to fans recently that he had escaped a drive-by shooting, and just days later thieves filmed themselves breaking into his home and stole several items — which they are now asking the 20-year-old to pay $30,000 to return! NBA YoungBoy confronted them and hurled a series of insults, but no one was injured, in one of the most bizarre robberies anyone has ever seen.