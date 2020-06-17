Bounty Killer Shares Spotlight With His Kids At Star-Studded Birthday Bash

Even while he throws down with his celebrity friends at his party amidst his newfound fame in a sense, Bounty Killer does not hesitate to share the spotlight with his children.

Bounty Killer was already a famous high-profile dancehall celebrity, but he has been thrust into the spotlight in recent times following his impressive Verzuz battle with Beenie Man. The dancehall Godfather threw a huge birthday bash over the weekend in celebration of his 48th trip around the sun, and the unity and respect it brought into one room was refreshing. They say timing is everything, and it could not ring more true than this. The dancehall star was barely 20 years old when we first met him and now he is two years shy of hitting a half-century with a slew of hits and more than just his own nation’s respect under his belt.

Also in attendance at his 48th birthday bash were four of the deejay’s children. Another fact that heaps respect on Bounty Killer’s name is how he plays the role of father. Over the years, we have been privy to Bounty Killer celebrating his kids wherever he gets the chance in his interactions with the media.

He and his son Major Myjah who is a hip-hop artist, had an interview with Winford Williams “Onstage,” introducing Myjah to the Jamaican people as he is based abroad. Bounty also takes great pride in his daughter’s sporting and academic achievements, often posting certificates and videos of her dominating the track. Considering his history of being a proud father, it didn’t surprise us to see his kids all in great spirits celebrating their father’s big day over the weekend.

Bounty took to Instagram to share a picture of himself and his kids and hearts melted at the sight of “The Killer” with his beautiful family. It seemed all the comments really echoed the same sentiment, “Congrats Mr. Price you have done well.” Not only were his biological children in attendance, but his musical bloodline also showed up, which by themselves made it a star-studded event.

The likes of Wayne Marshall and Bling Dawg were in attendance whom many consider his musical children. OVO signee dancehall artiste Popcaan was also among the celebrity guests, and we all know his connection to Vybz Kartel, the former protege of ‘The Warlord’ himself. It seems as if Bounty Killer’s fatherly instincts don’t stop at home, and it is evident in the help he has issued to other artistes, which in turn sees him get the endless respect he deserves.

So respected is the man, rumors have it that his “supa surprise” phone call at the party that was captured in a photo he posted with Popcaan was none other than Bajan superstar Rihanna. We can tell that the party was a splendid event, but it was also what the dancehall icon deserved after hoisting the Jamaican flag so high on many an occasion for decades. A party fit for a King or rather the Dancehall Gad.