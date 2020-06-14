Popcaan, Koffee, Beenie Man Show Out For Bounty Killer’s 48 Birthday Bash

Local dancehall celebrities including Popcaan, Koffee, Beenie Man, show out for Bounty Killer’s 48th birthday bash last weekend.

Covid-19 couldn’t kill the vibes for the star-studded affair that was Bounty Killer’s birthday bash. The ‘poor people general’ who has had an eventful, productive year toasted to his 48th in elegant style among old & new friends and several generations of Jamaican entertainers. Kemar Highcon, Selecta Rolexx, Bling Dawg, and rival turned parry Beenie Man turned up for the Friday night fete filled with drinks, dinner, and dancehall greatness.

“Just want to thank God for another year, a next chapter of life unfolding new wisdom, vision, and insights thanks to my family and close friends for being there through the fire and the rain with me also to my loyal supporters and fans I appreciate y’all special thanks for all the Bday Wishes and Greetings,” Bounty wrote.

Walshy Fire, Gramps Morgan, Sanchez, and Charley Black dropped their respects in the comments, while the party scene was set with top tier acts and top-shelf liquor. Grammy Kid Koffee, the Unruly Boss himself, Popcaan, Konshens, and Wayne Marshall were all in attendance to honor the Gemini’s life and career. Clad in a custom blazer, the ‘warlord’ was all smiles, saying, “it was a great moment with great people.” He even got a “Supa Surprise Call,” and many speculated whether it could be Vybz Kartel or even RiRi reaching out to salute the superstar.

Bounty Killer is a legend and larger than life figure whose presence is felt across music, philanthropy, and advocacy for the poor as well as the environment. The homage was humbling for the “Benz and Bimma” deejay, who shared, “the love has been felt it’s an overwhelming feeling… I’m feeling so rich and pure today folks thanks to all who was at the drink up and dinner fellow artists family and friends blessings n love.”

Popcaan shared some clips of himself with Koffee hanging out at the exclusive event. “[Bounty Killer] more life G we all wish you many more years to fwd and much respect for everything you contributed to dancehall music..!!! wha mount a respect you have, numbers don’t lie. #unruly #gaza #alliance #LivingLEGEND.”