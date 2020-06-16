Pusha T Welcomes Baby Boy Nigel, Sends Cryptic Shots At Drake

Pusha T might be sending some cryptic shots at Drake when he revealed the birth of his baby boy.

Pusha T’s family has just received a new addition as his wife Virginia, has just given birth to a sweet baby boy. Nigel Brixx Thornton arrived on June 11th at a whopping 7lbs and 7 oz. This is the couple’s first child together, such a joyous occasion to follow up to their jaw-dropping wedding ceremony, which took place back in July 2018. Pusha T proposed in a magical way that signified that the stars were all aligned, and they were destined to be together, Virginia said back then.

The well-attended wedding took place at the historic Cavalier Hotel in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Persons in attendance included musicians Fabulous, The Dream, and Trey Songz. Power couple Kanye and Kim Kardashian West were also privy to the magical day. Hitmaker extraordinaire Pharrell Williams was bestowed the honor of being the best man. And the event was a stunning success.

Then on December 9th, Pusha and Virginia revealed to the world that they were expecting a baby. They posted on social media a drawing by artist Sam Clayman that showed the couple sitting in a sleigh, surrounded by their dogs, Christmas tree, and gifts. The huge reveal being Pusha T’s hand and a Santa hat sitting ever so gently on his wife’s blossoming belly. On the front of the sleigh read, “Happy Holidays / Baby T Coming Spring 2020.”

Pusha T quoted his song “Self,” which played over the top of the photo, in his (now-deleted) post’s caption: “Life goes on and babies born, and mines on the way couldn’t wait to say it in song… ” His wife Virginia also posted an image of a sonogram, with the caption, “Finally landed my dream job… World, make way for BABY THORNTON! Arriving Gemini season 2020!! WE ARE OVER THE MOON!!!!!!!!!!!! Swipe to see my baby waving at me.”

Fast-forward to now, and their baby boy is finally here. Pusha T took to his Instagram page to post photos of the newborn with the caption, “NIGEL BRIXX THORNTON JUNE 11 2020.” Virginia accompanied this by posting a NASA-inspired graphic announcing the birth on Instagram. She also posted two beautiful pictures of her husband holding their son. “MY GUYS!” she captioned it.

She then revealed an adorable up-close photo of baby Nigel with the remarkable quote, “The two most important days of your life are the day you were born and the day you find out why.”

Of course, Pusha T beef with Drake was centered around Drake hiding his son from the world, which gave birth to the infamous diss track, “The Story Of Adidon.”

Congratulations to the happy family!