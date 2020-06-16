Koffee Gets Major Props From John Legend For “Bigger Love” Feature

Koffee gets a feature on John Legend’s upcoming album, Bigger Love.

Jamaica’s youngest Grammy winner, singing sensation Koffee, has unlocked yet another level by copping a major feature on r&b superstar John Legend’s upcoming album, Bigger Love. Legend, who already boasts an impressive catalog of 6 studio albums and four live albums, is gearing up to drop Bigger Love on June 19, 2020. The 16 track project features musicians Camper, Jhené Aiko, Gary Clarke Junior, Rapsody, and Koffee, who adds her vocals to track 12, “Don’t Walk Away.”

Much like everything in her fulfilling career, the feature has been a dream come through for the Rapture singer, who expressed that she has wanted to work with Legend.

“I’m grateful to have been part of this great project. I was certainly a big fan of John Legend and yes, had hoped I’d have been able to work with him,” she expressed while speaking to the Jamaican Gleaner. “He’s extremely talented and truly a ‘legend’. It was great working with him.”

She continued by embracing what such a feature means for not just her but the industry in general. “I was excited to get working. For me, it meant the world is paying close attention to the new talent coming out of Jamaica,” she said.

Thanks @johnlegend for giving me the opportunity to be a part of this amazing project. Blessings. ?? https://t.co/oiA081DcUw — Koffee (@originalkoffee) June 12, 2020

Thank YOU! You're incredible! — John Legend (@johnlegend) June 12, 2020

In revealing the tracklist and beautifully painted cover art from the project on Instagram, John Legend wrote, “I poured my heart and soul into these songs and collaborated with some incredibly gifted co-writers, producers and musicians.”

Seemingly not content with just one Jamaican talent on the project, reggae lover John Legend also drafted the creativity of one of the island’s top producers. Di Genius worked with another top producer, Cautious Clay, to bring across a truly bold sound on the leading track, “Bigger Love,” that was released in April. The accompanying video for “Bigger Love” quintessentially captures the spirit of the album, which Legend expounded on during his Instagram post.

“The songs are inspired by the loves of my life: my wife, my family and the rich tradition of black music that has made me the artiste I am … This album is a celebration of love, joy, sensuality, hope, and resilience, the things that make our culture so beautiful and influential,” continued John.

Sadly, Koffee did not disclose much information about her feature and instead asked fans to stream or buy the project to experience the magic she has laid down.