Intence Back On YouTube Trending List With “Through the Gate” Video

Dancehall artiste Intence is officially cementing himself in the industry with his new song and video “Through the Gate.”

The Yeng champion goes bars for bars then more bars as he spits lyrics about his talent, his swag, his badness ‘gangsterism’, and his posh Mercedez Benz. He chooses a rapid flow over his more melodic abilities, which creates quite an intense feeling as the song progresses.

Another thing that adds to the intensity of the production is the close camerawork of the team at KDVisuals876. Intence keeps it relatively simple throughout the video. It all comes down to a group of friends holding it down on a street-side. The video even captures Intence as he steps down the streets to grab a Red Stripe Beer and cigarettes.

The artiste has been flooding his fans with new songs and music videos since the start of 2020, and it’s safe to say that the fans are more than impressed. “Bbc from the man start the man just a spit lyrics and a chop up the riddim yow man well bad big up u self youth can c a lot of improved in a you career so far you continue do it youth. Mad,” commented one fan.

“Through the Gate” has already landed itself on the coveted Youtube trending chart, currently holding the number 6 spot. You can check out the Eagle Sound Produced track below.