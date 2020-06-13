Boosie Badazz Sadden By Chuck E. Cheese Possible Permanent Closure

Boosie Badazz is saddened after learning that famed Chuck E. Cheese is on the verge of going out of business.

The fallout of COVID-19 is hitting Boosie Badazz in the heart — and stomach. Severe restrictions were put in place across the US to curb the spread of the disease, which has claimed the lives of almost 7.5 million people worldwide. America has been the worst affected country as more than 2 million people have succumbed to the virus. Many states imposed lockdowns, forcing the closure of shops and restaurants and ordering citizens to stay in their homes.

While the practice was enforced to save lives, it has had a devastating effect on the economy, and various businesses have been left in massive debt — including Chuck E. Cheese. The pizza chain has been around since the ’70s and became synonymous with being the place to have your birthday party as a kid. Social distancing meant that the franchise could not operate as normal, and instead began delivery services under the name “Pasqually’s Pizza & Wings.”

The situation has resulted in Chuck E. Cheese falling into debt, amounting to almost $1 billion, and having to close some of its branches, Delish reported. When Boosie Badazz found out the news, he took it hard. “I just found out Chuck E. Cheese goin’ bankrupt,” he said in a video that he posted on IG. “2020 f***ed up, man. I never thought Chuck E. would be gone. I ain’t never think Chuck E. Cheese will be gone. 2020 f***ed up. Chuck-E-Cheese, man? The best pizza in the world. I gotta tell my lil’ girl Chuck-E gone.”

The owners of Chuck E. Cheese have asked investors to lend them $200 million to assist, so all is not lost yet. Plus, the “Nasty Nasty” rapper could always consider helping out, seeing as he is such a big fan of Munch’s Make Believe Gang.

Boosie takes his kids to Chuck E. Cheese quite frequently so its understandably distraught.