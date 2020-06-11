Vanessa Bryant Immortalized Kobe Bryant’s ‘Sweet Message’ With Neck Tattooed

Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa Bryant got herself a neck tattoo of a sweet message he left for her.

It has been almost five months since the sudden death of basketball legend, Kobe Bryant, and his daughter, Gianna. The pair had been amongst seven other passengers aboard a helicopter which crashed in the mountains of Calabasas on January 26th, 2020. All nine died in the accident. Kobe was 41-years-old at the time and left behind his wife of almost 20 years, Vanessa, and their three remaining daughters.

Kobe and Gianna’s death rocked the world, with tributes being paid across the board. Ceremonies were held to honor the two, including one before the Lakers’ next match that featured Usher, Boyz II Men, Wiz Khalifa, and Charlie Puth, all performing. The Grammy Awards also paid special tribute to the fallen athlete, and NBA renamed its All-Star Game MVP Award in Kobe’s honor.

In the wake of the LA Lakers player’s passing, fans the world over got tattoos to celebrate his legacy, such as quotes he had said, the number of his jersey, and even realistic portraits. His wife, Vanessa, has now decided to get inked herself. Nikko Hurtado is the artist who Vanessa selected to etch the memory on her skin, writing alongside an IG video, “I wanted my boo boo’s @kobebryant sweet message transferred on me. @nikkohurtado came through for me. Thank you!”

The mother of four did not reveal what Hurtado had printed, but it appears to be a line of text from her neck going down along her shoulder. The man with the ink gun wrote on Insta that he was honored to give Vanessa something that she could keep with her.

Vanessa also got a tattoo in her late daughter Gianna’s handwriting back in February.

