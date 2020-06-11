Nicki Minaj Excites The Barbz After Hinting At Major Comeback To Rap

Could Nicki Minaj be signaling a comeback? The Barbz certainly think so.

2020 has been a good year for Nicki Minaj. The Queen from Queens released her single “Yikes” in February, but fans did not hear any other music from the female emcee until May when she hopped on to the remix of Doja Cat’s “Say So.” Although the track was not one of Nicki’s originals, it did earn her first number one single on the Billboard Hot 100. Now that she has tasted such success, the Barbz are hoping this will spur him into dropping something new.

Nicki had had her tweet promoting “Yikes” pinned to the top of her Twitter account for the last few months. She has now unpinned it, leading fans to believe that something else worth promoting is around the corner. Mrs. Petty also posted her first tweet in several weeks that read, “Showed you how to get a bag now u goin shopping,” which followers have guessed may be lyrics for an upcoming track.

The tweet has since sparked the hashtags #WelcomeBackNicki and #NickiMinajIsComing to trend on the social media platform. The “Superbass” rapper is currently working on her fifth studio album which would be the follow-up to 2018’s “Queen”, and recently revealed that she has found a balance between being herself and giving the fans what they want.

Speaking of listening to the Barbz, Nicki Minaj told them that she would get in contact with Kanye West about officially releasing their collaborative single “New Body”. The track, which also features Ty Dolla Sign, never made it onto Ye’s planned album, “Yandhi”, but fans did get to hear it after all courtesy of it being leaked. The song now has a life of its own on TikTok, but Barbz wants to see the music video that Nicki filmed herself.

Showed you how to get a bag now u goin shopping. — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) June 8, 2020