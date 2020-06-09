Kendrick Lamar Protests Alongside NBA Stars in Compton

Kendrick Lamar was spotted out with a few NBA stars protesting in Compton over the weekend.

Kendrick Lamar has been notably quiet on social media since the recent string of murders of Black Americans at the hands of police. Fueled by the graphic video of the death of George Floyd, a man who was had a knee pressed into his neck by a Minneapolis police officer until he took his last breath, protests have erupted across the United States and globally. Kendrick ultimately did decide to join protesters in his hometown of Compton, where he was seen marching alongside NBA stars DeMar DeRozan and Russell Westbrook in what city organizers called the Compton Peace Walk.

Lamar attended the event dressed in all black and while covering most of his face, likely for reasons related to both the pandemic and his huge celebrity. Bringing attention to himself at a protest would no doubt distract from the cause, and Kendrick has never been one to lose focus. Several other hip hop stars have been spotted at protests during this historic time, including J. Cole in Fayetteville, North Carolina, and Rick Ross in Miramar, Florida.

Top Dawg Entertainment, the label representing Kendrick and founded by Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, tweeted out a picture of Lamar at the Peace Walk. The company also shared their clear and precise words of support for the movement earlier this week, saying, “Standing up against the odds and uplifting our community is foundational at Top Dawg Entertainment. Our goal as a company is to represent the talent, perseverance, and strength of our people.”

“We strive to be passionate, outspoken leaders in our culture and recognize we’re at a pivotal point in our society’s history,” TDE statement continues. “We are empowered in solidarity with our brothers and sisters within the black community, and our allies of every creed and color. The time is now for immediate change. These injustices must stop.”