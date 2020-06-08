YG Shoots “FTP” Music Video With 50K Black Lives Matter Protesters In Los Angeles

YG’s next music video will feature a massive crowd of Black Lives Matter protestors in Los Angeles.

Protests are continuing to draw huge crowds across the country in response to racial injustice and police violence in America over the last week, including a Los Angeles event that attracted over 50k attendees. In addition to many other celebrities who showed up to show support and solidarity, rapper YG used the historic moment as a backdrop for his music video for “F**k the Police.” During a short clip released by TMZ, the Compton native can be seen facing the camera in a sea of protesters who are chanting the lyrics and dancing.

While the L.A. protest was minimally policed and remained peaceful, other areas of the country have experienced violence at the hands of militarized police forces while attempting to peacefully protest.

YG’s choice to film his video at a protest may seem opportunistic to some, but others argue that his decision to use the phrase popularized by NWA in the 1990s is appropriate for the circumstances, resonating just as deeply today with many Black Americans who feel that the institution of policing in America is in direct opposition to equality.

The L.A. protest included some of the biggest names in entertainment, including Jamie Foxx, J Lo, and Marlon Wayans. This large celebrity presence and the financial involvement of several major corporations is just one way that the current movement seems to be markedly different from past responses to incidences of police brutality.

In addition to the continuing discussion that seems to be staying in the headlines rather than falling by the wayside, policy changes and significant shifts within local governments have also been occurring across the country, making some activists and supporters express their optimism for the future of racial justice. While YG’s song may be well suited for the times, let’s hope that we are headed towards a future where such righteous anger is no longer necessary.