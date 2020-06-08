Meek Mill’s Girlfriend Milan Harris Celebrates Motherhood Shares Pic Of Newborn

Meek Mill’s newborn has made his public debut.

Meek Mill became a dad for the third time last month when his girlfriend, Milan Harris, welcomed their son. The couple had kept the pregnancy hush-hush for a number of months, with Meek finally letting slip that Milan was with child during a Twitter argument he was having with his ex, Nicki Minaj. “My girl is with me pregnant watching me tweet about my ex is very clownish,” he wrote during the heated war. Following the announcement, Milan became more relaxed by showing off her baby bump while she and the “Going Bad” rapper vacationed in Jamaica.

Although Baby Meek arrived in May — on his dad’s 33rd birthday — the parents have been keeping their son out of the public eye. Until now. The first-time mom celebrated the fact that her son reached his first month (and she survived!) by posting a sweet video of the little one to Instagram.

“I’ve been a mom for 1 month… I’ve learned so much about myself and motherhood during this month,” the fashion designer wrote. “I absolutely love being a mom, I love my son soooo much. Happy 1 month son… My greatest creation.” The name of the newborn was glaringly absent, but fans did get to indulge his head of dark curls as Milan cradled him in her arms.

Aside from helping his girlfriend care for their 1-month-old, Meek Mill has been trying to care for the US by weighing in on the current racial debate. He dropped his track “Otherside of America” last Friday and even attended a protest in New York a week ago, posting a photo of himself on the ‘gram. The new song opens with comments that US President Donald Trump made about the black community at a rally in August 2016 and focuses on inequality and racism in the country.