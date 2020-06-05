Tekashi 6ix9ine Says He Was A Huge Fan Of Pop Smoke Despite Diss

Tekashi 6ix9ine says Pop Smoke’s death is a loss to the world.

Pop Smoke’s flame was extinguished earlier this year when the young rapper was shot and killed in an apparent home invasion at his Hollywood Hills home. Four men entered the house, according to CCTV footage, and shot Pop multiple times. Authorities received a call about the incident from someone on the East Coast and arrived at the California residence 6 minutes later. Although the case was treated as a regular home invasion, fans suspected that it might have been more purposeful as Pop had recently been arrested for taking a Rolls-Royce that he had borrowed for a music video across state lines and never contacting the owner.

DJ Akademiks went around Tekashi 6ix9ine’s pad last night and interviewed him on his Livestream, where the topic of Pop Smoke came up. The two rappers, although both from Brooklyn, had never been friends and never really knew each other. In fact, prior to his death, the “Welcome to the Party” rapper had made some disparaging remarks about his fellow New Yorker on IG, saying, “IM REALLY REAL IN REAL LIFE. ION GOTTA PAINT MY HAIR RAINBOW COLORS OR TWIRL AROUND LIKE A BALLERINA,” which was clearly a reference to 6ix9ine’s multi-colored locks.

The “GOOBA” rapper had been behind bars at the time of Pop’s death, but he shared with Akademiks how he had admired the late 20-year-old and that his murder was unfortunate. “I’m actually a fan of the kid,” he said. “Listen, they shouldn’t have done that. That was a great talent from New York City. And I think, to be honest with you, he was the fresh New York City.”

Aside from talking about artists taken too soon, Tekashi 6ix9ine and Akademiks put their long-time relationship to the test with a friendly boxing match.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBCXixoAeZx/