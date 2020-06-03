Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Threaten Former Bodyguard with Lawsuit

A former bodyguard of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian could be facing a major lawsuit after defaming the couple.

Whilst being interviewed on the Hollywood Raw podcast, Steve Stanulis shared intimate details about the Wests’ lives and even stated that the “Love Lockdown” rapper was one of his least favourite people to work for. The former bodyguard, who has worked for other celebrities such as Leonardo DiCaprio, shared how his very first encounter with Ye took place in a lift and involved the rapper being annoyed that Stanulis did not know the floor to press.

He also told podcast hosts Dax Holt and Adam Glyn that he was told to walk 10 paces behind Kanye, making it impossible to prevent an incident should it occur, and alleged that the famous couple alert the paparazzi about their whereabouts themselves. “There’s no way every time they are leaving, all these people know about it. There’s definitely somebody calling ahead. That’s just my opinion,” he said.

Kim and Kanye were not too impressed by Stanulis’s speaking out and claim that the ex-bodyguard breached the confidentiality agreement which he signed in 2016. He allegedly did the same that same year. Stanulis has now received a cease and desist letter from his former clients and is liable to a $10 million lawsuit should he choose to share more information about Kimye. Stanulis’s publicist has denied that the bodyguard, who is now an actor and director, ever breached the agreement and insists that his client respects Yeezy (who he previously referred to as “needy” and “moody”…).

The publicist suggested that Kanye and Kim’s time and money would be better spent helping to resolve pressing matters in society. At the moment, the Grammy Award winner is said to be working on his new album, reportedly called “God’s Country”, with the first single of the same name expected to drop this week.