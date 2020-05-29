Lil Wayne says “everybody” is to be blamed for George Floyd’s death.

As tensions boil over in Minneapolis and the rest of the US, Lil Wayne has a theory about who is responsible for George Floyd’s death. Lil Wayne has now shared his thoughts on the matter while speaking with Fat Joe. Weezy suggested that the issue has to stop being viewed broadly by holding an entire race group or the police accountable.

“We have to actually get into who that person is. And if we want to place the blame on anybody, it should be ourselves for not doing more than what we think we’re doing,” he explained. The “I Do It” rapper also questioned how much declaring one’s anger on social media or wearing a protest T-shirt actually helps the victim or their family.

Lil Wayne is not the only big name in hip hop speaking out. Earlier today, 50 Cent weighed in on the subject after an African-American journalist from CNN and his crew were arrested live on television despite informing the police they were press, while a white reporter from the same network who was a block away was allowed to continue his work when he told officers that he was a member of the media. “One they let walk away, one they took to jail. This s*** is sad,” Fifty wrote on Instagram alongside pictures of the two journalists.

George Floyd was killed by a white police officer on Monday in Minneapolis, and protests have ensued while the topic of racism has been hit on everybody’s minds. The murder of Floyd was recorded by a bystander who witnessed him struggling to breathe under the officer’s knee, which ultimately claimed his life. In the days that have passed, mass protests have taken place in the Minnesota capital, and the four white policemen involved have been fired, with one charged with third-degree murder. The tragic incident has re-opened the debate around authorities targeting African-Americans and what can be done to change this.

