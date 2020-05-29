Kylie Jenner Clapped Back At Forbes Over Reports She’s Not A Billionaire Anymore

Kylie Jenner is clapping back as Forbes brought into question her status as a billionaire.

In March last year, the 22-year-old claimed the title of the youngest self-made billionaire in history thanks to the enormous success of her make-up company Kylie Cosmetics. At the time, she was only 21. While Kylie Jenner had accumulated wealth throughout her life as a result of being a part of the famous Kardashian-Jenner clan and growing up as a star of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” her own empire grew to the tune of $900 million, earning her a feature in Forbes magazine. Kylie maintained the top spot in April this year when the publication released its annual World’s Billionaires list, but it is now changing its tune.

Earlier today, Forbes posted an article that claimed that despite selling the majority half of Kylie Cosmetics last November for $600 million and placing her company’s wealth at $1.2 billion, the youngest Jenner member has apparently been inflating the size and success of her business for years. Forbes alleges that the company was never that big and that Kylie’s accountant drafted fake tax returns with inflated figures in order to mislead Forbes regarding the reality star’s wealth. “While we can’t prove that those documents were fake (though it’s likely),” the article stated. “It’s clear that Kylie’s camp has been lying.” On review, Forbes claimed that Kylie’s actual wealth is less than $900 million.

but okay ? i am blessed beyond my years, i have a beautiful daughter, and a successful business and i’m doing perfectly fine. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 29, 2020

i can name a list of 100 things more important right now than fixating on how much money i have — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 29, 2020

“I thought this was a reputable site,” Miss Jenner tweeted when she saw the news. “Even creating tax returns that were likely forged.’ That’s your proof? So you just THOUGHT they were forged? Like actually what am I reading.”

Her attorney, Michael Kump, has responded to Forbes’ report, deeming it to be filled with “outrageous lies” and demanding that the publication publicly detract its statements.