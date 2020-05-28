Jessie Reyez Shares Piano Version Of Drake’s “Headlines”

One of Drake’s earliest tracks is getting a melancholy spin.

By the time “Take Care” came out in 2011, Drake was already somewhat of a star. The album debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 and spawned four hit tracks, including “Headlines,” which peaked at number 13 on the Billboard Hot 100. Drizzy performed the track on “Saturday Night Live” and at the 2011 American Music Awards, with the song eventually being certified quadruple platinum thanks to 4 million copies sold. Now, nine years later, “Headlines” a cover has been released that offers a far softer take on the hip hop hit.

Credited to fellow Canadian, Jessie Reyez, who has previously toured with Billie Eilish, the piano version was originally recorded in 2017 and released as part of Spotify’s Singles session. The 28-year-old is famous for having co-written the Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa tune “One Kiss,” and her EP, “Being Human in Public,” was nominated for Best Urban Contemporary Album at the 2020 Grammy Awards. Reyez’ debut studio album, “Before Love Came to Kill Us,” dropped at the end of March.

While his classics are being covered, Drake is sharing his own new music these days. The “Chicago Freestyle” rapper recently appeared on IG Live with Mark OVO where we heard the leaked version of a track that was reportedly recorded a couple years ago with Future. In it, Drizzy raps, “Yeah, I’m a hater to society / Real s***, Kylie Jenner that’s a side piece / Yeah, I got 20 motherf***in’ Kylies.” Drake and Kylie Jenner were rumoured to have had a thing after the reality star split with her baby daddy Travis Scott, but he immediately posted about the track the next day, issuing an apology.

“Last thing I would want to do is wake up having any friends of mine feeling disrespected so I just had to say that to start off the day,” the 33-year-old wrote. According to E! Online, his “side piece” has no hard feelings.