T.I. Wants To Give 50 Cent All The Smoke Expeditiously

T.I. is ready to face-off with any rapper from his generation in a Verzuz battle, including Jeezy, 50 Cent, or Lil Wayne.

T.I. made a recent appearance on Instagram Live in an episode of Complex’s Open Late With Peter Rosenberg. During the extended interview, the rapper said that he is ready to go hit-for-hit with any rapper from his generation. He listed Jeezy, Lil Wayne, and 50 Cent as potential opponents for his Verzuz battle showing that he has been keeping up with what fans have been pining for.

“People be asking for me and Jeezy but I’ll go for a hit-for-hit with anybody from my generation, I don’t care who it is,” Tip said. “Fifty,” he suggested. The rapper went on to namedrop Lil Wayne as well, admitting that he would be tough to beat. “Me and Wayne. Somebody just said me and Wayne,” T.I. said appearing to have read a suggestion from the comments. “He gonna be tough. I’m pulling up though.”

The rapper admitted that he has been a fan of the increasingly popular live battle series on Instagram Live since the beginning. He said that his favorite episode so far was the Babyface and Teddy Riley showdown. As T.I. mentioned, a number of his fans want him to go against Jeezy, but it definitely sounds like he is more interested in dueling with 50 Cent. Fifty has not yet responded to T.I.’s invitation, but earlier this month, the G-Unit rapper revealed that a rapper like Snoop Dogg would be a suitable opponent for him.

Verzuz seems to get better and better every week with the most recent battle between dancehall music veterans Bounty Killer and Beenie Man, even bringing Swizz Beatz to tears and sending him and Timbaland back to the rulebook to establish new conditions for the show. It will most likely continue to be the best thing that’s happened for hip-hop music during this quarantine.

Who would you want to see T.I. battle the most?