Reggae Legend Bunny Wailer’s Wife Missing, Singer Pleads For Help

Reggae legend Bunny Wailer is asking for your help in locating his missing wife,

Reports circulating around social media are that 70-year-old Jean Watt, wife of legendary reggae icon The Hon. Bunny Wailer, went missing over the weekend. A missing person poster identifying her key physical features as since been shared on multiple social media platforms. The poster highlighted height(5ft 3 inches), hair(dreadlocks), the last date she was seen(May 23, 2020), the last place she was spotted(Washington Gardens, Kingston 20) along with her attire(Black top, brown skirt, and sandals).

The family is also offering a CASH REWARD for information leading to the safe return of Sister Watt, as she is affectionately called.

Maxine Isis Stowe, Culture Executive, and wife of the late reggae and dancehall forerunner Sugar Minott has thrown her support behind the search by sharing a heartfelt prayer on social media, beckoning The Most High for a safe and early return.

“Starting The Day With A Prayer For The Livingston Family That Sister Jean Is Found Today. Meditating Positively That She Is Being Cared For By Ones, Who Don’t Know Who She Is, But Will By The Outpouring Of Support & Interest For The Hon. Bunny Wailer That It Will All Come Together,” she wrote before sharing her prayer.

Hail Jah Rastafari,

Someone I love is missing and my thoughts are racing into fear and panic. I surrender all of my fearful thoughts to You.

I call upon Your perfect wisdom to guide everything to ensure the complete safety and protection of my loved one. Please take my fearful thoughts from me and heal them for me.

I’m willing to trust that Your love ensures our safety and well-being, and there is nothing to fear. In the presence of Your light, there is no darkness. No one can be harmed, threatened or in danger when they are surrounded by the light and protection of Your love.

Please take my fears and replace them with Your certainty of a peaceful outcome. I place my loved one in Your capable hands and trust, with all my heart, that they are safe and secure. Thank You, in advance, for their safe and immediate return. Thy will be done.

Amen

The power of social media has proved useful in the efforts to try and locate her as now family members are able to narrow the search area. “I think I saw this lady walking the toll highway heading toward old harbor….she caught my attention because i didn’t see any houses closeby,” wrote a user in the comment section below a post on Dear Dreams, a popular Jamaican Blog platform.

Another chimed in, “I am almost certain I saw this lady walking pass Ferry yesterday about 4-4:30pm… She was heading into the direction of Spanish Town. The person I saw, had already pass the bridge out of Ferry walking alone, dressed in dark clothing, I think the top was black…”

While there has not been a confirmation of her exact medical condition, persons have speculated that she is currently suffering from a type of dementia.

According to The World Health Organization, “dementia is a syndrome in which there is deterioration in memory, thinking, behaviour and the ability to perform everyday activities.”

If you are anyone you know has seen Jean Watt or anyone who resembles her, please call the following numbers 876-850-4403; 876-826-8148; 876-819-7581 or the nearest police station.