I-Octane Says No To Snitching In “Nah Switch” Video

I-Octane drops “Nah Switch” visuals.

After a two week teaser, I-Octane premiered the video for ?”Nah Switch,” ?and the action packed antics were worth the wait. Octane, whose real name is Biome Muir, leaked the official artwork as well as behind-the-scenes footage, keeping his fans at the edge of their quarantined seats in the last few days. The video which received encouraging reviews since being live only hours ago, explores the aftermath of a sticky situation, and the dirty dealings that come with the territory. That’s all we’ll say, no spoilers here. We’re not ?that guy. ?We’ll even wait until you’ve checked out the video ?here? ?and tell you why we think I-Octane struck gold visually and lyrically with this one.

The ?Puff It? singer placed the visuals in the very capable hands of KD Visualz (@kdvisuals876) responsible for the notable, fluid editing in the breakout track ?Brick pon Brick? by Skillibeng as well as Jahvillani’s ultra-steamy ?Millions. ?The director, Rohan Edwards, knows a thing or two about a decent dancehall showcase, complete with scenery, storyline and well-synced special effects to ensure every project sell off.

They delivered on this for the multifaceted singjay – the video commands your full attention for little over three minutes of suspense?.? We get the story through a seamless criss-cross of close ups under glaring red light, and the tension created tells us something’s not right. I-Octane performs before a backsplash of the unfolding drama and the coordinated camera angles work together to heighten the anticipation… will one of them switch? Again, no spoilers here.

The song’s lyrical content also gives it a hardcore dancehall edge ?- ‘come ah act like dem tough but dem soft like a pillow weh ah rest pon face, switch up dem waan tek man place.” ?With beefs and battles all bout right now in the industry, it will fit well on just about any current playlist.

I-Octane is one of those artists who has true range — he’s given us humor on? “Gal A Gimmi Bun,”? fun and hype on ?”We Love Di Vibes,” humility on “?Mama You Alone” and militancy on ?”Badmind A Pree” ?featuring Bounty Killer?. Aside from their catchy, viral quality, his songs also tend to become anthems in whatever moment they’re released, so it would be no surprise if “?Nah Switch”? follows that formula. It’s great to hear him back with some grit and an awesome set of visuals to match the intense track.