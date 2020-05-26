Cardi B Told Fans That Her New Single Dropping “Very Soon” Off Upcoming Album

Cardi B has confirmed that new music is coming ‘very soon.’

It has been almost a full year since Cardi B dropped her last single, “Press.” The song peaked at number 16 on the Billboard Hot 100, where it had debuted and has been certified platinum after having sold one million copies. It has been even longer since the rapper released her debut — and only — studio album, Invasion of Privacy, in 2018. The album entered the Billboard 200 in the top spot and Belcalis became the first female artist to chart thirteen songs simultaneously on the Hot 100.

While a Brooklyn DJ decided to turn a part of her IG video, in which she talks about coronavirus, into a house track, it has definitely been a while since Cardi B put out any music of her own.

Cardi spoke to her fans on Instagram Live last week and told them, “My single’s coming very, very soon, OK guys?” When some of the 80,000 of those who tuned in questioned her on how soon “soon” is, the 27-year-old didn’t give an exact timeline as she knew not all those in attendance were friendly. “I don’t want to give too much information because my fans be watching but also the haters too,” she said.

Cardi B has not hinted at whether we can expect a single or even a full-length album, but she will likely be aware of the buzz which her first project made and want to match that. It was “Invasion of Privacy” that allowed her to become the first female artist in history to win the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album at the 2019 ceremony.

While “soon” is a relative term, it’s very likely that whatever Cardi B puts out is going to be a summer anthem, since summer is right around the corner.